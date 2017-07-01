No justice after the coldblooded murd...

No justice after the coldblooded murder of a Russian opposition leader

Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events THE RULE of law means, at its most fundamental level, that no one is above the law. The end of a trial in Moscow of five men accused of taking part in the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov shows quite clearly that that rule does not apply in Russia.

Chicago, IL

