In Russia's Far East, a Fledgling Las Vegas for Asia's Gamblers

On Russia 's eastern rim, where endemic corruption and bureaucratic sloth conspire to hold back the economic dynamism enriching the rest of Asia, a shimmering palace rises from a dark forest in an improbable effort to tap into the wealth of nearby China , Japan and South Korea. At a time when few Chinese or other investors want to take a gamble on Russia, the forest property, 4,000 miles east of Moscow, beckons deep-pocketed Asians who not only do not mind risk but delight in it - and are ready to wager their money on the baccarat tables and roulette wheels of the Russian Far East's fledgling answer to Las Vegas.

Chicago, IL

