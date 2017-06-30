In Russia's Far East, a fledgling Las Vegas for Asia's gamblers

On Russia's eastern rim, where endemic corruption and bureaucratic sloth conspire to hold back the economic dynamism enriching the rest of Asia, a shimmering palace rises from a dark forest in an improbable effort to tap into the wealth of nearby China, Japan and South Korea. At a time when few Chinese or other investors want to take a gamble on Russia, the forest property, 4,000 miles east of Moscow, beckons deep-pocketed Asians who not only do not mind risk but delight in it - and are ready to wager their money on the baccarat tables and roulette wheels of the Russian Far East's fledgling answer to Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.