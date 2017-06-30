How Russian sanctions could cost US e...

How Russian sanctions could cost US energy dominance

21 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

An obscure provision tucked into the Russia sanctions legislation under consideration by Congress could have the unintended consequence of giving Russian energy firms a competitive edge over American companies. The provision in question could exclude U.S. oil and gas firms from over $100 billion in investment opportunities over the next 10 years, costing Americans well-paying jobs and hurting the 401 s and investment portfolios of nearly every American.

