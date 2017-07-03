Feature: China's online shop shapes Russian e-commerce market
With improving transnational logistics, the cross-border online shopping upsurge rising in China over recent years has now spread to its northern neighbor -- Russia. Maria Chiscakova, a 22-year-old living in Nizhny Novgorod in western Russia who places at least one order via the Internet per month, tells a convincing story as an experienced online "shopaholic."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May '17
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC