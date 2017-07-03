Feature: China's online shop shapes Russian e-commerce market

With improving transnational logistics, the cross-border online shopping upsurge rising in China over recent years has now spread to its northern neighbor -- Russia. Maria Chiscakova, a 22-year-old living in Nizhny Novgorod in western Russia who places at least one order via the Internet per month, tells a convincing story as an experienced online "shopaholic."

