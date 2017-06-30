[Column / Crude World] Why China and ...

[Column / Crude World] Why China and Russia will be best frenemies forever

On 3 and 4 July, Chinese president Xi Jinping visited Russia for a two-day state visit that included his third meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the space of a year. Despite what these visits and the pledge to forge closer strategic and economic ties between the two nations suggest – and much to the chagrin of Vladimir Putin – Russia features awkwardly little in China's major strategic plans for Eurasia.

Chicago, IL

