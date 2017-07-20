At Least 10 Reportedly Killed In Bus-Truck Crash In Russia's Tatarstan Region
Russian state-run TASS news agency says at least 10 people have been killed in a collision between a truck and a bus near the city of Zainsk in the Tatarstan region. TASS cited a spokesperson for the local police department as saying the accident occurred on July 2 sometime between 12:40 a.m. and 4 a.m. The report said a bus was traveling from the Volga-area city of Samara to Izhevsk when it overturned after colliding with a truck.
