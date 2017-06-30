As Trump meets Putin, fate of Russian dachas still in limbo
In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, a fence encloses an estate in the village of Upper Brookville in the town of Oyster Bay, N.Y., on Long Island. Resolving a dispute over Russian diplomatic compounds the U.S. seized last year could help repair relations between Washington and Moscow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin ...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Trump faces delicate diplomatic dance with Puti...
|Thu
|Bert
|20
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jul 4
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May '17
|Ronald
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC