20 dead in road accidents in Russia; 14 as bus catches fire
Russian officials say at least 14 people have been killed after a bus caught fire following a nighttime collision with a truck that was being towed and six other people have been killed in separate road accidents. The bus crash took place early today in Russia's central Tatarstan Republic.
Comments
Discussions
