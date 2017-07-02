13 killed in road accident in Russia'...

13 killed in road accident in Russia's Tatarstan

At least 13 people were killed and 15 others injured when a bus collided with a truck near the city of Zainsk in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan in west-central Russia, the regional health ministry said Sunday. The passenger bus with 28 people on board overturned and caught fire after colliding with the truck on a highway connecting the cities of Samara and Izhevsk at about 00:40 local time on Sunday , reports said.

