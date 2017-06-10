Who is Sergei Gorkov, the Russian ban...

Who is Sergei Gorkov, the Russian banker who met Jared Kushner?

Gorkov could be considered an example of the 'new nobility' of people tied to the security services who dominate the highest levels of government and business under Putin When it first emerged that Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had met Sergei Gorkov, the head of Russian state investment bank Vnesheconombank , after the presidential election, the meeting was not a focus of the FBI investigation into possible Russian collusion. But last week it became known that investigators are scrutinising the December meeting with the banker, a graduate of the academy of Russia's main intelligence agency, the FSB.

