Who is Sergei Gorkov, the Russian banker who met Jared Kushner?
Gorkov could be considered an example of the 'new nobility' of people tied to the security services who dominate the highest levels of government and business under Putin When it first emerged that Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had met Sergei Gorkov, the head of Russian state investment bank Vnesheconombank , after the presidential election, the meeting was not a focus of the FBI investigation into possible Russian collusion. But last week it became known that investigators are scrutinising the December meeting with the banker, a graduate of the academy of Russia's main intelligence agency, the FSB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|35 min
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC