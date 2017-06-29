White House: Trump to meet Putin at G-20 summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks before the officers of the Russian Foreign Intelligence at the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Putin attended a meeting marking the 95th anniversary of the Russian Foreign Intelligence's so called 'illegal' section, which oversees agents working undercover abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May '17
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC