White House communications director resigns
Mr Spicer's appearance came following confirmation that White House communications director Mike Dubke resigned from his post after less than three months in the job, amid widespread expectations that a broader shake-up of the White House communications team could be imminent as the Trump administration seeks to limit the damage unleashed by an onslaught of revelations about the administration's links with Russian Federation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC