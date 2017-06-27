What For Is Belarus Purchasing Russia...

What For Is Belarus Purchasing Russian Iskanders?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The deal will cause a diplomatic scandal: the missiles cover the territory of Poland, the Baltic countries and half of Slovakia. Belarus has decided to get to grips with the army's rearmament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... 23 hr Newtonian 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC