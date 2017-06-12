'We were beaten, detained and torture...

'We were beaten, detained and tortured for being gay'

Two men from Chechnya have told Reuters they were detained by police and subjected to torture and beatings because they were gay, which is considered a crime by some in their deeply conservative region of Russia. The two have since fled mainly Muslim Chechnya, but they still fear being hunted down and persecuted.

Chicago, IL

