We rise too easily to the insta-news ...

We rise too easily to the insta-news bait: James Poulos

Yesterday

No matter how frustrating, or how strong a sense of powerlessness we momentarily feel, it's time to stop rising to the insta-news bait. Americans shouldn't feel good about checking out of politics completely, of course: that's how we wound up with so much of governance nationalized, and so many clinging with rapt attention to the slightest sign of a shift in the national array of power.

Chicago, IL

