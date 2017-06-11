Warner says any Trump attempt to quas...

Warner says any Trump attempt to quash Russia probe would be 'appalling'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Both Coats and National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers said they would not discuss any private conversations that they have had with Trump , refusing to answer several questions by Republicans and Democrats as the atmosphere in the hearing room grew increasingly tense. Two intelligence chiefs testified Wednesday that they have never felt pressured to take improper actions regarding any intelligence matter, including the investigation regarding Russia's meddling in the 2016 USA presidential election .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May '17 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May '17 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC