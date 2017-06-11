Warner says any Trump attempt to quash Russia probe would be 'appalling'

Both Coats and National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers said they would not discuss any private conversations that they have had with Trump , refusing to answer several questions by Republicans and Democrats as the atmosphere in the hearing room grew increasingly tense. Two intelligence chiefs testified Wednesday that they have never felt pressured to take improper actions regarding any intelligence matter, including the investigation regarding Russia's meddling in the 2016 USA presidential election .

