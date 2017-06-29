Vytis Jurkonis: Wall With Russia, Bel...

Vytis Jurkonis: Wall With Russia, Belarus Built Not Only Because Of 'Green Men'

14 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

By the end of this year, a two-meter metal fence will grow on the Lithuanian border with the Kaliningrad region. Until 2020, a similar fence, reinforced with additional technical means, is planned to be erected on the border of Lithuania with Belarus.

