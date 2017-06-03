Vladimir Putin ridicules claims of Ru...

Vladimir Putin ridicules claims of Russian meddling in USA presidential vote

Vladimir Putin said the US investigation into Russian interference in the election is like "anti-Semitism", during a panel discussion with Megyn Kelly, ahead of the former Fox News anchor's Sunday sit-down interview with the Russian president. Commenting on the United States president's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, the Russian leader joked that now any weather-related issues can be blamed on " American imperialism ".

