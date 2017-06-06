Vladimir Putin Pushed Back On Russian Election Influence In Megyn Kelly Interview

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with heads of major foreign companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg Russia Friday Mr Putin again denied any Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election and any knowledge of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign. Kelly confronted Putin with questions about his country's alleged involvement in the 2016 United States presidential election and the allegations that Russian Federation has compromising information on President Donald Trump .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.