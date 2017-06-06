Vladimir Putin Pushed Back On Russian...

Vladimir Putin Pushed Back On Russian Election Influence In Megyn Kelly Interview

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with heads of major foreign companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg Russia Friday Mr Putin again denied any Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election and any knowledge of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign. Kelly confronted Putin with questions about his country's alleged involvement in the 2016 United States presidential election and the allegations that Russian Federation has compromising information on President Donald Trump .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 27 min Lawrence Wolf 28
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC