UN Syria envoy visits Russia at 'delicate' time

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura prior their talks in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2017. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura talk to each other during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.