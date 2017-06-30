Ukraine detains two Russian border gu...

Ukraine detains two Russian border guards on its territory: TASS

19 hrs ago

Two Russian guards have been detained in Ukraine after crossing the border near the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, TASS news agency cited Russia's Federal Security Service as saying on Friday. The FSB said the guards were detained by Ukrainian authorities on Thursday night after "straying from the path" and entering Ukrainian territory near the town of Armyansk.

