Two Russians, Navalny Party Members, Seek Political Asylum In Ukraine

Two Russian opposition figures from Aleksei Navalny's party asked for political asylum at the Ukrainian border on June 15, Ukraine's Border Guard Service said. "Men arrived at the checkpoint and after showing foreign passports of the Russian Federation, immediately expressed their intention to seek protection on Ukrainian territory due to political harassment in Russia," the service said.

