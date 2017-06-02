Trump asked top intel officials to DE...

Trump asked top intel officials to DENY Russian collusion

The Oak Ridge Observer

President Donald Trump asked senior intelligence chiefs to deny any evidence of collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and the Russians, according to published reports . According to the report, Trump made the requests separately to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, asking them to keep quiet in public about the nature of the Kremlin's relationship with the Trump team.

Chicago, IL

