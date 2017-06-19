The White House is reportedly trying to remove a key portion of the Senate's Russia sanctions bill
The White House is asking House Republicans to weaken the Russia sanctions bill passed by the Senate last week so President Donald Trump isn't inclined to veto it when it reaches his desk, The New York Times reported Thursday. House Republicans have long been hawkish on Russia and most, if not all, want to punish Russia for its interference in the 2016 election.
