The US is snooping on an infuriated Russia from a tiny, nervous island in the Arctic
Vardo, an island town in Norway's remote northeast which lies near restricted Russian naval bases, May 13, 2017. A secretive American-Norwegian radar project has provided a much-needed economic lifeline in Vardo, but also spawned fears over health hazards and fatalistic thoughts about the town's fate should Russia and NATO ever enter into direct conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May '17
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC