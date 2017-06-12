The US is snooping on an infuriated R...

The US is snooping on an infuriated Russia from a tiny, nervous island in the Arctic

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Vardo, an island town in Norway's remote northeast which lies near restricted Russian naval bases, May 13, 2017. A secretive American-Norwegian radar project has provided a much-needed economic lifeline in Vardo, but also spawned fears over health hazards and fatalistic thoughts about the town's fate should Russia and NATO ever enter into direct conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May '17 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May '17 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC