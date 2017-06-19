The Real Story in U.S.-Russia Relations Can Be Seen In the Skies Above Syria

Trump: President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine in the Oval Office on June 20, 2017 in Washington; Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference during his annual call-in-show at press center in Gostiny dvor June 15, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. Dear Pentagon, We're writing to advise you of a change in our military rules of engagement in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.