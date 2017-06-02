Subpoenas issued for two Trump figures in Congress Russia probe
They are focused on the accusations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, as well as on Flynn, who was sacked three weeks into the new administration for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his meetings with Russian officials. "These subpoenas will get to the bottom of whether any illegal activity or any political shenanigans went on with sharing classified information", said Bossie.
