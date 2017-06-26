Stalin tops Putin in Russian poll of ...

Stalin tops Putin in Russian poll of greatest historical figures

Russians have picked Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin as the greatest figure in history, a new poll said Monday, beating President Vladimir Putin into joint second alongside poet Alexander Pushkin. In the poll conducted in April by the Levada Centre independent pollster, Russians were asked to pick the ten greatest individuals of all time.



