Senators reach deal on comprehensive bill to increase Russia sanctions

Senators have struck a deal to put a comprehensive Russia sanctions bill on the floor this week, according to those negotiating the legislation. The measure, which will be attached to a bill to stiffen Iran sanctions that is currently under consideration, incorporates proposals to codify existing Russia sanctions, introduce new punitive measures against Moscow in light of Russia's aggressive activities in Ukraine, new measures addressing Syria and in the realm of cyberhacking, and give Congress the power to review any efforts by the administration to scale back sanctions against Russia before they can go through.

