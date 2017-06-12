Senate Bill Expands Sanctions on Russia and Iran
On June 15, 2017, the Senate passed the Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017 by a vote of 98-2. Included with the bill is a significant Russia sanctions amendment, the Countering Russian Influence in Europe and Eurasia Act of 2017 , which would expand U.S. primary and secondary sanctions for Russia and limit the President's ability to ease existing sanctions.
