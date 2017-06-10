Saint's relics are a miraculous must-see in secular Russia
In this photo taken on Friday, May 26, 2017, Russian Orthodox believers cross themselves as they line up to kiss the relics of Saint Nicholas that were brought from an Italian church where they have lain for 930 years, in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. The massive turnout to visit the bone fragments held in a gilded ark underline how strongly the Orthodox Church has become a part of Russians' sense of themselves a quarter-century after the collapse of the officially atheist Soviet Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|35 min
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC