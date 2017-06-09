Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan call for compromise in Qatar row
Federal Bureau of Investigation experts visited Qatar in late May to analyse an alleged cyber breach that saw the hackers place the fake story with Qatar's state news agency, the USA broadcaster said . Qatar's government said the May 23 news report attributed false remarks to the emirate's ruler that appeared friendly to Iran and Israel, and questioned whether US President Donald Trump would last in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May '17
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC