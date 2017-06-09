Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan call...

Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan call for compromise in Qatar row

Federal Bureau of Investigation experts visited Qatar in late May to analyse an alleged cyber breach that saw the hackers place the fake story with Qatar's state news agency, the USA broadcaster said . Qatar's government said the May 23 news report attributed false remarks to the emirate's ruler that appeared friendly to Iran and Israel, and questioned whether US President Donald Trump would last in office.

