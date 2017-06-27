Russian Submarine Missile Test-Fired From Arctic
A Russian submarine test-fired a missile from under water in the Arctic and reportedly hit all of its "designated targets," according to the country's news agency TASS . The underwater missile cruiser Yuri Dolgoruky, part of the Russian Northern Fleet's Project 955, was involved in the test made from the Barents Sea and struck targets at the Kura practice range in Kamchatka, Russia.
