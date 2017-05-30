Russian Prosecutor Urges Guilty Verdict in Nemtsov Killing
A Russian opposition supporter holds a banner with pictures of slain Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov during a rally in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2017. The prosecutor at the trial of five men charged with killing Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in Moscow in 2015 has urged jurors to find them guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC