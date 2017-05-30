Russian Prosecutor Urges Guilty Verdi...

Russian Prosecutor Urges Guilty Verdict in Nemtsov Killing

A Russian opposition supporter holds a banner with pictures of slain Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov during a rally in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2017. The prosecutor at the trial of five men charged with killing Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in Moscow in 2015 has urged jurors to find them guilty.

