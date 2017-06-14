Russian parliament adopts bill on demolition in Moscow

Russian police detain a protester as they gather to rally against Moscow City's project to pull down Soviet-era apartment blocks outside the Kremlin in front of the state Parliament building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Several people have been detained outside the Russian parliament at an impromptu protest against a controversial plan to tear down Soviet-era apartment blocks and relocate 1.6 million people.

