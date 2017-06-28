Russian lawmakers dismiss U.S. warning of possible Syrian chemical attack as provocation
Russian lawmakers on Tuesday dismissed the U.S. warning of a possible chemical attack by the regime of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as a "provocation" aimed at justifying its own plan to strike the Syrian government forces. Declaring the possibility of a new chemical attack in Syria, Washington may itself prepare a pre-emptive strike against government forces, said Konstantin Kosachov, head of the International Committee of the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of Russian parliament.
