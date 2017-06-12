Russian Foreign Minister calls on US to respect Syria's integrity- agencies

The United States should respect Syria's territorial integrity and refrain from unilateral actions in this country, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov enters a hall during a meeting with Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Moscow, Russia June 16, 2017.

