Russian Businessman With Ties To Ex-Trump Campaign Official Comes Under Scrutiny

With an unusually public persona for a Russian businessman, Oleg Deripaska may be getting more attention than he bargained for because of his onetime ties to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. Deripaska, a 49-year-old metals giant from Dzerzhinsk, not only appears on television to discuss business trends sometimes, he has his own website devoted to his career, his philanthropic interests and his commercial activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.