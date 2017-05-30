Russian Banker Runs Away From Questio...

Russian Banker Runs Away From Questions About Kushner

Sergey Gorkov, a Russian banker tied to Putin, refused to answer questions about a December meeting with Jared Kushner and made a bee-line for the x-ray machine when an NBC reporter pressured him to comment. NBC's Keir Simmons shook hands with Gorka at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and asked, "You're a subject of intense scrutiny because of your meeting with Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner" Gorkov, a longtime economic aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said in a written statement to Reuters that his encounter with Kushner, a Trump adviser, was a business meeting.

