Russian Armoured Vehicles To Conduct Battle March To Brest

11 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The first armored combat rally on the route Moscow-Brest-Moscow starts on June 17 in the Russian capital, the Minsk-Novosti news agency reported to the Russian Interregional Public Organization for Assistance in the Study and Exploitation of Military Equipment "Military Technical Society". More than 15 units of demilitarized equipment, including BTR and BRDM, will depart from Poklonnaya Gora on the route Moscow-Odintsovo-Golitsyno-Mozhaisk-Vyazma-Smolensk-Vorsha-Minsk-Brest-Biaroza-Moscow.

