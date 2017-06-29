Russia yet to grapple with past crime...

Russia yet to grapple with past crimes, says Knesset speaker, an ex-refusenik

Russia has not engaged in soul-searching about its dark past, Knesset speaker and former refusenik Yuli Edelstein said Thursday, expressing concern over local admiration for the murderous Soviet-era dictator Josef Stalin. During Edelstein's three-day official visit to Moscow this week - marking 30 years since his release from Siberian labor camps for the crime of teaching Hebrew - there was no explicit acknowledgment in his high-level meetings of his past personal suffering, he said.

