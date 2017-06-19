Russia Won't Identify Terror Groups a...

Russia Won't Identify Terror Groups at its Peril

A Muslim Russian national from Kyrgyzstan detonated an explosive device in St. Petersburg's subway system in April of this year, killing 14 people and injuring many others. The attack signaled a growing Islamist threat facing Russia, following several high profile terrorist attacks in recent years.

