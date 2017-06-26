Russia Settles For Undersized Role In China's Flagship Trade Initiative

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an international conference on the One Belt, One Road initiative in Beijing on May 15. "What we hope to create is a big family of harmonious coexistence," Xi said. China's grand plan to revamp trade corridors to Europe involves around 60 countries and hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of new networks of roads, ports, railways, power stations, and energy pipelines.

