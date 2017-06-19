Russia says NATO's drills near its bo...

Russia says NATO's drills near its borders raise concern

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Russia's defense minister says the security situation near the nation's borders has worsened because of NATO's activities. Sergei Shoigu, speaking Wednesday on a trip to Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region, pointed at the alliance's exercise in the Baltics as an example of NATO's growing presence in the area.

