Russia says NATO's drills near its borders raise concern
Russia's defense minister says the security situation near the nation's borders has worsened because of NATO's activities. Sergei Shoigu, speaking Wednesday on a trip to Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region, pointed at the alliance's exercise in the Baltics as an example of NATO's growing presence in the area.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Richard Gere jr
|87
