Russia Says It Fired Missiles From Mediterranean At IS In Syria

Russia's Defense Ministry says it has targeted Islamic State positions in Syria with cruise missiles fired from the Mediterranean Sea. The ministry said in a June 23 statement that two frigates, the Admiral Essen and the Admiral Grigorovich, and the Krasnodar submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles on IS command centers and ammunition depots in the area of Aqirbat in the Hama Province.

