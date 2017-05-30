Russia preparing to supply S-400 missile systems to India

IMAGE: Russian S-400 Triumf medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters Russia is preparing to supply S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems to India and both sides are discussing the terms of the sale, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.