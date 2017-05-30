Russia preparing to supply S-400 miss...

Russia preparing to supply S-400 missile systems to India

IMAGE: Russian S-400 Triumf medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters Russia is preparing to supply S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems to India and both sides are discussing the terms of the sale, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has said.

Chicago, IL

