Russia preparing to supply S-400 missile systems to India
IMAGE: Russian S-400 Triumf medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters Russia is preparing to supply S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems to India and both sides are discussing the terms of the sale, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has said.
