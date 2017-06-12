Russia names Alexei Yerkhov as new am...

Russia names Alexei Yerkhov as new ambassador to Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Russia has appointed Alexei Yerkhov as Moscow's new ambassador to Turkey, under a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on June 19, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Yerkhov, previously the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center, replaces Andrey Karlov, who was assassinated at an art exhibition in the Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC