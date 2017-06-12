Russia may have killed ISIS leader Ba...

Russia may have killed ISIS leader Baghdadi in airstrike

11 hrs ago

Moscow [Russia], June 16 : Russia has said that ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi might have been killed in an airstrike carried out by its forces on the southern suburb of Syria's Raqqa in late May. However, the Russia's Defense Ministry said that it is still verifying the death of Baghdadi's death after the strike. The airstrike, which was carried out on May 28, targeted a meeting of the IS group's leaders held in Raqqa, TASS news agency reported.

