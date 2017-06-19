Russia kills 2 suspected militants in the North Caucasus
Russian security forces say they have killed two suspected militants during a gun battle in a volatile region of Russia's North Caucasus. Ruslan Ibragimgadzhiev, a Russian Interior Ministry spokesman in the southern province of Dagestan, says two men shot at police when they were stopped in the town of Khasavyurt and were killed in the resulting firefight.
